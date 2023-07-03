Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $6.15 on Monday, hitting $335.79. 289,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $344.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

