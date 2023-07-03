Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,000. Seagen accounts for about 1.3% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.99. 81,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,197. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $207.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.82.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $11,322,275.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,333,972.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $50,023.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $11,322,275.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at $24,333,972.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,973,597 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.