De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DLUEY stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. De La Rue has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

