Decred 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.35 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $17.00 or 0.00054478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $260.24 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00200613 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00031514 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010958 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003236 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,306,020 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

