Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $406.15. The company had a trading volume of 387,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,445. The company has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.55. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

