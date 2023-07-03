Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.16) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.83% from the company’s previous close.

ROO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 90 ($1.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 110 ($1.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 121.86 ($1.55).

LON ROO traded up GBX 2.88 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 117.38 ($1.49). The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.91. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 72.58 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -902.92, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, insider Will Shu sold 1,995,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £2,115,679.44 ($2,689,992.93). 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

