Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a top pick rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.32.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE DAL opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

