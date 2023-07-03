Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Denison Mines Stock Up 1.6 %

DNN opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Denison Mines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 322,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

