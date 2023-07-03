Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,093,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,808,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.0 %

DLTR opened at $143.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.63. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

