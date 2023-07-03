Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $45.53 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $198.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $43,033.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $43,033.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,073,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,433,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,485,609.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,992 shares of company stock worth $15,483,634. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

