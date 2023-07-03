DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $133,193.73 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $133,193.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,377.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DoorDash Trading Up 1.3 %

DASH stock opened at $76.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.50. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in DoorDash by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in DoorDash by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after buying an additional 563,688 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 651,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after buying an additional 172,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

