DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

DBL traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,544 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

