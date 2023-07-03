DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $119.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $110.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in DTE Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,138,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in DTE Energy by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,120,000 after buying an additional 205,258 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.