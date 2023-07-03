DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Up 55.3% in June

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

KTF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.66. 20,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,256. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.0254 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

