Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,205,907 shares of company stock valued at $943,831,523 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,577,000 after purchasing an additional 467,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dynatrace by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 439,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.