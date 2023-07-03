ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) vs. Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Financial Contrast

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) and Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ECARX and Veradigm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Veradigm 1 3 2 0 2.17

ECARX currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.68%. Veradigm has a consensus target price of $19.36, suggesting a potential upside of 53.63%. Given Veradigm’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veradigm is more favorable than ECARX.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

ECARX has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veradigm has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ECARX and Veradigm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million 0.51 -$223.18 million N/A N/A Veradigm $1.50 billion 0.92 $134.44 million $0.43 29.30

Veradigm has higher revenue and earnings than ECARX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Veradigm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and Veradigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX N/A N/A -30.56% Veradigm N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Veradigm beats ECARX on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates through two segments, Hospitals and Large Physician Practices, and Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices segment provides integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Veradigm segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders; and software applications for patient engagement and EHR software to single-specialty, and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative, and operational solutions. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care, and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments and militaries, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, surgery centers, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, employer wellness clinics, consumers, lab companies, urgent care facilities, and venture capital firms, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. The company was formerly known as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Veradigm Inc. in January 2023. Veradigm Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

