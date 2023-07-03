eCash (XEC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $78.43 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. eCash has a total market capitalization of $679.13 million and $78.43 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 46% higher against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,141.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.12 or 0.00925202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00157185 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018845 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,432,992,173,293 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

