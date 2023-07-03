Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,605,483. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Elastic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC opened at $64.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

