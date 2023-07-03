Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) vs. Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Head to Head Analysis

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Advent Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.30) -3.23 Advent Technologies $7.84 million 3.92 -$74.34 million ($1.59) -0.37

Electra Battery Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advent Technologies. Electra Battery Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advent Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -23.82% -14.40% Advent Technologies -1,087.97% -54.61% -43.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Electra Battery Materials and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advent Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Electra Battery Materials currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 441.24%. Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,788.70%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Electra Battery Materials.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Advent Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electra Battery Materials

(Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Advent Technologies

(Free Report)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, including membrane electrode assemblies, bipolar plates, and reformers, as well as provides fuel-cell stack assembly and testing services. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.