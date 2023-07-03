Electroneum Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $34.96 million and $52,348.33 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003223 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006767 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,949,263,687 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

