Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Down 39.3% in June

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the May 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ELEV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 212,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,040. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

