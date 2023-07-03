Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after acquiring an additional 608,736 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.71. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

