Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MSN traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.56. 1,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,507. Emerson Radio has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $0.91.
About Emerson Radio
