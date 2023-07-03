Empire Financial Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 11,679 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,679 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

NYSE:TGT opened at $132.00 on Monday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.36.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

