Empire Financial Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $207.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

