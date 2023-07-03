Empire Financial Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 115,897 John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 115,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Empire Financial Management Company LLC owned approximately 1.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHSC stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $359.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

