Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.