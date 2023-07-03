Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

BAC stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.