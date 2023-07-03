Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $588,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $400.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.90 and its 200-day moving average is $401.55.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

