Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $641,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.18.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $147.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $149.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

