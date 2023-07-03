Empire Financial Management Company LLC Makes New $955,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $94.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

