Empire Financial Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.1% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $461.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.08. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

