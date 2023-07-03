Empire Financial Management Company LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $248.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.17 and its 200-day moving average is $247.32. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,066,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,079,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,083 shares of company stock worth $77,324,837. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.