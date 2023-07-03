Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Down 3.5%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 28,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 612,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Enhabit Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.62 million and a PE ratio of 14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enhabit news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at $467,088.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 99.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 16.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enhabit by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

