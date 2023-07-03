Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

