EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.22. The stock had a trading volume of 553,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

