EOS (EOS) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, EOS has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00002446 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $834.84 million and $125.40 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002098 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002646 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000824 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,095,741,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,095,731,979 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

