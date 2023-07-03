EOS Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $838.03 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002459 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $838.03 million and $127.48 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002110 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002651 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000824 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,095,709,856 coins and its circulating supply is 1,095,721,289 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

