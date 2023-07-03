Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $91.72 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00004145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $91.72 million and $507,934.21 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,134.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.34 or 0.00341558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.09 or 0.00912454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00541844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00063913 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00149403 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,064,681 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.