Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on July 28th

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

Ermenegildo Zegna stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 46.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter worth $357,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter worth $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter worth $348,000. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ermenegildo Zegna from $13.00 to $13.80 in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

(Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.