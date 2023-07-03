Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eskay Mining Price Performance
Shares of ESKYF traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,551. Eskay Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.56.
About Eskay Mining
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eskay Mining
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.