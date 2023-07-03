Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $1,959.06 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,959.06 or 0.06290397 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $235.52 billion and approximately $8.93 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00032059 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00017969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,219,234 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

