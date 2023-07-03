Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,183 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,567,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,352,000 after purchasing an additional 367,640 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 325,134 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,604,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,946,000 after acquiring an additional 113,448 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.73. 13,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,312. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

