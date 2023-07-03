Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $18.31 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,497 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 5.7% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.73. 194,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,404. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

