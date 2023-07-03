Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $237,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ethos Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 178,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 38,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,999. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.15. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

