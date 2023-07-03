Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ethos Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $457.74. 1,078,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,087. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,543 shares of company stock valued at $372,308,236 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.