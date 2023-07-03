Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $6.89 Million Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,796,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DBEF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.35. 248,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,386. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.