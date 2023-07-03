Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $790,000 Stake in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOD)

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOD – Free Report) by 135.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 12.51% of Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $588,000.

Get Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF alerts:

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MOOD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.81.

About Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF

The Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (MOOD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically invests in equities, bonds, and gold based on relative sentiment factors. MOOD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by Relative Sentiment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.