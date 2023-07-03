Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Ethos Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRBN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 538.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 99,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KRBN traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,196. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

