Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 29,370 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Ethos Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,370 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.67. 742,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,432. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

